‘One Nation, one election’ a poll-gimmick: Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh

Akhilesh Prasad Singh Friday said the Centre's 'one nation, one election' concept was a "poll-gimmick" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

By PTI Published Date - 07:35 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Srinagar: Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Akhilesh Prasad Singh Friday said the Centre’s ‘one nation, one election’ concept was a “poll-gimmick” ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“This is an election gimmick. No one can implement one nation, one poll,” Singh told reporters here.

Singh is part of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, which is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

He also demanded that the Centre conduct assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“India is a democratic country, and a government should be formed here according to the wishes of the people. The government of India should conduct the polls here immediately. Every citizen here wants a democratically elected government,” Singh, also the president of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee, said.

“It is wrong that elections are not taking place here. To rule a state by applying the President’s rule is wrong,” he added.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind was on Friday tasked with the responsibility of heading a committee to explore the feasibility of ‘one nation, one election’.

The committee will explore how the country can go back to having simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, as was the case till 1967.