“One Nation, One Licence” plan for electrical contractors mooted

The new license policy will allow a contractor registered with one State to offer services in other States.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:40 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Hyderabad: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has asked State governments to pave way for a “One Nation, One Licence” plan for electrical contractors in the State engaged in different power and renewable projects. The new license policy will allow a contractor registered with one State to offer services in other States.

“Given the representations received from various organisations and contractors, it has been felt that there is a need for having ‘One Nation, One License’ for electrical contractors so that under the ease of doing business they can take up the works in different States by having a valid license in any of the States or union territories. This will avoid a long-drawn process of obtaining the separate licenses in the respective States, where they intend to work,” the CEA advisory stated.

The CEA has asked all State electrical inspectorates in which there is currently no such provision to allow electrical contractors of other States, to take up measures to facilitate inter-state validity of licences. It has also advised the State electrical inspectorate against putting territorial restrictions while granting (new) licences to electrical contractors.

Supervisor licence holders and wireman licence holders of different States are allowed to work in other States through various arrangements like reciprocal Memorandum of Understanding(MoU), verification and endorsements. However, no such procedure is allowed for electrical contractors, as yet. States have been asked to make arrangements for incorporating Electrical Contractor License Holders under arrangements made for Supervisor License Holders and Wireman License Holders.

However, the verification or endorsement will be subject to verification of the contractor’s license, workman permit and supervisor competency certificate. The contractor has to make an undertaking that the supervisor and the workman possess the required qualifications, the CEA advisory stated.