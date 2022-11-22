| One Time Chance To Appear For Backlog Papers Announced To Ou Former Students

One-time chance to appear for backlog papers announced to OU former students

A penal fee of Rs.10,000 per paper will be charged whereas for ME/MTech project/viva-voce or dissertation, the fee is Rs.20,000.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) on Tuesday announced a one-time chance to appear for backlog papers and project dissertation for those who were admitted between academic years 2010-2017. A penal fee of Rs.10,000 per paper will be charged whereas for ME/MTech project/viva-voce or dissertation, the fee is Rs.20,000.

Students of undergraduate, postgraduate and professional programmes of all faculties have been permitted to clear their backlog papers after the stipulated period by appearing in the ensuing examinations.

A notification for the said exams will be issued in the due course of time and would be available on the website https://www.osmania.ac.in/.