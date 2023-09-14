Online loan app claims life of Singareni employee in Peddapalli

Though he already paid back Rs.2 lakh, executives of the app allegedly were continuing to harass for more payments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:20 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Peddapalli: Unable to tolerate harassment by an online loan app, a Singareni employee died, allegedly by suicide, in Peddapalli on Thursday.

According to the police, Vamsikrishna was found hanging in his rented home in the morning. His family members, who had gone out, found him hanging when they returned. A native of Kolanur of Odela mandal, Vamsikrishna was working in Singareni coal mines and staying in Peddapalli town. He had reportedly obtained a loan from an online loan app for his financial needs. Though he already paid back Rs.2 lakh, executives of the app allegedly were continuing to harass for more payments.

The police, who shifted the body to the Peddapalli hospital for autopsy, have registered a case and are investigating.