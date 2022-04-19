Youngster found hanging; loan app harassment suspected

Published Date - 11:53 AM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: A young man died, allegedly by suicide, by hanging in his house at Jiyaguda on Sunday. His family alleged he died due to harassment from an online loan app management.

The police said there was no evidence of harassment obtained yet and further details will be known only after examining his mobile phone, which was currently locked.

The victim, M.Raj Kumar (22), from New Ganga Nagar in Jiyaguda allegedly borrowed a loan of Rs.12,000 and repaid Rs.4,000 but failed to repay the balance.

According to his family, the online loan app executives started harassing him and recently had sent messages to his contacts threatening to repay the loan amount or face legal action.

Allegedly upset over this, he hanged himself to death.

” His phone is locked and nobody knows the password. We are trying to open the lock with the help of experts. The mobile phone has to be verified. It is only then we can conclude he was a victim of loan app harassment,” said an official.