Online training programme on 5G Design launched at KITS-Warangal

Director (FDC), AICTE, Venkat said that the main objective is to impart knowledge on the basic 5G communication system and its simulation, and discuss the challenges in 5G.

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Warangal Urban: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, is organising the AICTE sponsored Short Term Training Programme (STTP), a one-week online programme, on “Hands-on project based approach of 5G Design and development using MATLAB” from November 2 to 7, said KITSW principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy and added that the STTP had been inaugurated by Prof K Vasudevan (IIT Kanpur) on Monday.

Delivering the keynote address on “Singly User Massive MIMO”, Prof K Vasudevan highlighted that 5G was focused not only on increasing the data rate rather than it provides a new path for thinking. “5G would need a mobile communication network that can accommodate an enormously large number of connected devices, machine to machine communication, ambient intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT). It will require enormous upgrades and a new set of technologies. The parameters on which a 5G system will be developed include system capacity, data throughput performance, reliability, security, latency, energy consumption, technology convergence and cost,” he added

Director (FDC), AICTE, Venkat said that the main objective is to impart knowledge on the basic 5G communication system and its simulation, and discuss the challenges in 5G.

STTP coordinator and principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy the participants would be trained in the technical domains such as hands on usage of signal processing and communication system toolboxes of MATLAB, implementation of basic OFDM systems, channel modeling and BER analysis, Modulation Techniques, Design and analysis of 5G waveforms like FBMC, F-OFDM, UFMC, GFDM, etc.,

HoD of ECE and STTP convener Prof B Rama Devi said that the AICTE had sanctioned one STTP with Rs 3.4 lakh and one FDP with Rs 5.6 lakh for 202-21.

Another STTP commences

Department of EEE, KITSW, is also organiding AICTE sponsored STTP one-week online programme on “Electric Vehicle Battery Charging System with Renewable Energy Sources (EVBCS RES)” from Nov 2 to 7. It was inaugurated by IIT Delhi, Prof Bhim Singh.

Delivering the keynote address, Bhim Singh discussed India’s current solar capacity and its future targets. Types of interfacing systems such as off grid and grid tied, and then off grid solar applications such as grid connected solar PV rooftop system. “Renewable energy sources (RES) and electric vehicles play an important role for a gradual transition. Also EVs integration on current electrical distribution networks, without violating the system’s technical restrictions, requires electrical data consumption analysis and smart charging approaches, where EV batteries charging or discharging processes need to be coordinated among the several users,” he added.

STTP chairman and Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that the main objective of this STTP was to impart knowledge on the Basic EV Battery Charging Station (BCS) with RES.

According to the HoD of EEE, STTP Convener and Coordinator, Dr C Venkatesh said that the STTP would discuss contents such as power quality in the distribution system in the presence Electric vehicles, Solar PV system and MPPT Implementation of battery charging station, Optimization techniques and converter design and design and analysis of EVBCS with RES, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .