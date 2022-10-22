Only 2.7% of people in Telangana eat vegetarian food: Report

Hyderabad: More people are eating non-vegetarian food than ever in the State, as shown by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data. The survey revealed that just 2.7 per cent of the population in Telangana consumes vegetarian food only.

It also revealed that 73 per cent of the population in the State eats meat at least once a week while 4.4 per cent never eat chicken, fish, and meat but may eat eggs.

The NFHS-5 was conducted in two phases between 2019 and 2021 covering 29 States and seven Union Territories among 7,24,115 women and 93,144 men within the 15-49-year-old age group. Today, the number of people eating non-vegetarian food may be much higher.

Except for four States, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, and Punjab — the majority in most States consume meat. And, if you’re curious about the frequency of meat consumption in the country, 51 per cent eat meat at least weekly with women eating less than men and less often.