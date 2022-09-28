Open heart surgery performed at Government MGM Hospital in Warangal

Hyderabad: Government teaching hospitals across Telangana continue to successfully take up complex high-end surgeries, which earlier were available only in corporate hospitals.

On Wednesday, the cardiothoracic team (CT) of MGM Government Hospital, Warangal, successfully conducted an open heart surgery on a heart patient. This is the first such complex surgery conducted in a government hospital outside Hyderabad.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao took to Twitter to congratulate the healthcare workers at MGM Warangal for the surgery and tweeted, “In an endorsement to futuristic planning and providing visionary healthcare to people, by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, first ever open heart surgery in government hospital outside Hyderabad was performed in MGM Hospital, Warangal.”