OpenAI launches ‘ChatGPT plus’, paid version of ChatGPT; free version still available

The tool is available only in the United States as of now for a subscription fee of $20 per month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI has finally launched the paid version of the chatbot ‘ChatGPT’, called ‘ChatGPT Plus’. The tool is available only in the United States as of now for a subscription fee of $20 per month. However, people who don’t wish to use ChatGPT Plus can continue using the free version.

“We are piloting ChatGPT Plus, a subscription plan that offers faster response times and reliability during peak hours. And of course, the free tier of ChatGPT is still available,” read the tweet from the Open AI’s official Twitter handle. “We’ll begin to invite people from the waitlist and will broaden availability beyond the US soon. Join the waitlist here,” the OpenAI said.

We are piloting ChatGPT Plus, a subscription plan that offers faster response times and reliability during peak hours. And of course, the free tier of ChatGPT is still available. https://t.co/2hEBw6h5Se — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 1, 2023

In its official blog post, OpenAI further said that ChatGPT Plus will be having a number of benefits for its subscribers. These benefits include “General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements”.

Even though ChatGPT Plus is only available in the US, the company plans to expand access and support to additional countries and regions soon.

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot that understands natural language and responds in a human-like manner. It is based on GPT-3.5, which is a language model. The chatbot was unveiled as a prototype in November of last year and soon gained massive popularity on social media.