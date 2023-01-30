Artificial Intelligence tools that are replacing humans

ChatGPT is one such AI tool that is being used for different purposes by various companies for content writing, essay writing, and to find out errors in codes as well.

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence has impacted almost all fields from marketing, and medicine to photography and agriculture. While humans have been doing all the work until now, they are being replaced by bots that are solely for the purpose of doing this work.

With these rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, it’s no surprise that numerous AI tools are already available to people, and many more are to come in the next few years. Here we listed a few AI tools which are used by many:

MusicLM

Google has created an AI that can generate minutes-long musical pieces from text prompts, and can even transform a whistled or hummed melody into other instruments.

Notion.ai

A copywriting tool to create high-quality plagiarism-free content. It helps you assist in writing, brainstorming, editing, and summarising the content. All you need to do is tell the app what you want to write such as a blog post, social media post, press release, or job description. It even helps you create poems and outlines for any subject or topic.

Generative Engine

An application that builds artwork from the text provided using algorithms. As you keep writing it keeps updating the image in real time.

GFP-GAN

Generative Facial Prior-Generative Adversarial Network is an AI tool that helps to fix old photos instantly within seconds. It restores old and faded photos surprisingly in a realistic way in seconds. It replaces the missing details with the most realistic details in seconds and creates a good balance between realness and fidelity.

DALL·E 2

This is a new AI system that creates realistic images and art taking a description in any natural language. The tool can create original, realistic images and even the art understating the text description given. It combines attributes, concepts, and styles to create digital images.