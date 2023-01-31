We asked ChatGPT to name best biryani places in Hyderabad; here’s what happened

| We Asked Chatgpt To Name Best Biryani Places In Hyderabad Heres What Happened

While the first spot was grabbed by Paradise restaurant, Bawarchi was named second.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:40 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: They say biryani is a religion in its own way in Hyderabad, and we say yes. Whether gloomy or joyous, we find ourselves reaching out to the dish.

So, we asked the hottest artificial tool in the world ‘ChatGPT’ to name some best biryani places in the city of Nizams, and here is the list generated by the AI chatbot.

While the first spot was grabbed by Paradise restaurant, Bawarchi was named second. The other eateries included some very well-known and some least-known, including Hyderabad House, Shah Ghouse Cafe & Restaurant, Hotel Niloufer, Rahmathullah Hotel, Deccan Spice, Hotel Malgaadi, Mirch Masala, and Café Bahar.

Did you spot its blunders, though? While Mirch Masala restaurant has been permanently closed, Hotel Malgudi was mis-spelled as Hotel Malgaadi. On the other hand, Rahmathullah Hotel is temporarily closed for dining.