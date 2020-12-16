OpenText announces $1 million Donation to food banks

As part of the initiative, the company announced a donation of $55,000 (Rs 40 lakh) to the Hyderabad and Bengaluru chapters of United Way, an NGO affiliated to United Way Worldwide

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Hyderabad: OpenText has announced a combined donation of $1 million to food banks in OpenText communities around the world. As part of the initiative, the company announced a donation of $55,000 (Rs 40 lakh) to the Hyderabad and Bengaluru chapters of United Way, an NGO affiliated to United Way Worldwide.

Over and above the funds, OpenText already contributes to good causes in India through its CSR program and through which United Way is an existing beneficiary. This additional donation will help further United Way’s mission in Hyderabad and Bengaluru to enable communities to improve lives by addressing local priority issues, including the provision of food and household supplies to those most in need, a press release said.

“The demand for food banks has never been greater, and we wanted to do our part to meet this heightened and historic need,” said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J Barrenechea. “This holiday season, the OpenText teams in 58 communities around the world are supporting local food banks to help ensure everyone has enough to eat. These communities support OpenText every day, and we are grateful to be able to support them in turn.”

