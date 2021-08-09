‘Operation Muskan’ rescues 374 children

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Warangal: District Child Protection Unit of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, Childline officials of the three districts, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, and Jangaon district, in association with the Warangal commissionerate police rescued as many as 374 child labourers from July 1 to 31 as a part of the 7th phase of the ‘Operation Muskan’.

Of them, 348 were boys and 26 girls, and 238 were from Telangana and the remaining from other States including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Nine of the rescued children were forced to beg on the streets by their parents or relatives. The rescued children were produced before the Child Welfare Committees of the respective departments and handed over their blood relatives after counselling. “As part of the 7th installment of Operation Muskan, 40 criminal cases were registered against those responsible for the child labour,” according to a press release issued by the Warangal police. Speaking to Telangana Today, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) of Warangal Rural district G Mahender Reddy said as many as 74 children had been rescued in the rural district. “We have also ensured that a FIR is registered against three persons for employing the children as labourers in hazardous places such as construction sites of buildings and brick kilns under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .