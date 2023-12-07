Operation Nanhe Fariste: Secunderabad RPF rescue 107 children in November

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of South Central Railway (SCR) zone during the month of November rescued 107 children who were either missing or separated from their families, under ‘Operation Nanhe Fariste’. Under the unique initiative of ‘Operation Yatri Suraksha’, in November, the RPF arrested 44 offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs 25.9 lakh with registration of 52 cases against them during the month.

Likewise, under ‘Operation Amanat’, the personnel helped in securing passenger belongings and handed them over to the rightful owners.

The RPF personnel also provided help in securing more than 184 belongings of passengers valued over Rs 53 lakh and handed them over to rightful owners.

Similarly, under ‘Operation Narcos’, to curb narcotic smuggling through railways, the RPF in the month of November, seized marijuana valued more than Rs 1.79 Crore and arrested 30 persons.

RPF personnel under ‘Operation AAHT’, to curb the threat of human trafficking, rescued a total of 46 boys from the clutches of eight human traffickers.

Under ‘Operation Satark, liquor worth Rs 4.5 lakh being smuggled through trains was seized and 13 persons were arrested.

Likewise, the RPF personnel caught 36 touts and 39 cases were booked. They also seized 201 live tickets worth Rs.5.1 lakh under ‘Operation Upalabdh’.

Under ‘Operation Rail Suraksha’ during the month of May, 35 cases were booked in connection with railway stolen property and material worth Rs 3.3 lakh was recovered.