By Telangana Today
Published Date - 29 April 2024, 12:26 AM
Distribution of voter slips

Hyderabad: Voter information slips that contain a voter’s details along with booth details and polling date are being distributed across the city.

Election authorities are going door-to-door and handing over the slips to citizens, while also creating awareness about the importance of the electoral process.

With over 45 lakh voters in the district which has two LS seats — Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

