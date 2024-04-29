Distribution of voter slips

Election authorities are going door-to-door and handing over the slips to citizens, while also creating awareness about the importance of the electoral process.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 12:26 AM

Hyderabad: Voter information slips that contain a voter’s details along with booth details and polling date are being distributed across the city.

With over 45 lakh voters in the district which has two LS seats — Hyderabad and Secunderabad.