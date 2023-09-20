Opinion: Cherish and celebrate history

British historian EH Carr has succinctly put it, ‘history is a continuous dialogue between the past and the present’

By KSS Seshan

History, the recorded knowledge of the past, is often referred to as philosophy in action. It is only a small part of all that has happened in the past that is remembered, documented and reduced to writing as history. While the gross past is the same, the narratives on that past may differ and vary. As the works on history are handled by individuals with varied personal perceptions based on contemporary value systems and with different ideologies, the way they focus and present history may differ.

There is also the misconception that history is constant, static and never changes. In fact, history is always open to new interpretations and different viewpoints. History also bears fresh versions depending on the times. Every age, as RG Collingwood has opined, will have its history written.

Assessing Occurrences

Historical occurrences are generally assessed on the existing and contemporary parameters. They are judged in the light of latter-day developments. We tend to search in the past for those aspects that we greatly value at present. That is the reason for the prevalence of diametrically opposite views on historical events and individuals over a period of time. Young scholars even in the west now, for example, despise colonialism, which the western scholars unequivocally supported in their writings in the past. It appears as though the present generation has not excused their forefathers for having perpetrated colonialism in the 19th Century.

History, for its sheer intrinsic values, is being increasingly sought as a tool of analysis by several disciplines. Research studies in Sociology, Anthropology, Economics and other social sciences endeavour to provide a time series rather than a snapshot or static picture of their studies. Mathematicians like Bertrand Russell and DD Kosambi have enriched history with their deep understanding of past societies from the perspective of their own specialised field of study. Nearer home, Dr Balagopal, a mathematics professor at Kakatiya University, contributed immensely to the field of history through his research, speeches and writings.

Beyond Past

History, like a fingerpost on the highway, indicates successive events on the sands of time. History per se is no preacher and, therefore, it never teaches any lessons in that sense though it contains lessons hidden. History is not a moralising force. It is for the people to learn from such indicative marks in history.

As history is the product of human experiences, it always remains distinct, diverse and unique. No two events or occurrences in history, therefore, are the same. An experiment in science laboratory could be repeated any number of times with the same results. But this does not happen with history; and against the general perception, history never repeats itself. Even occurrences like World War I and II outwardly may appear similar but, in fact, they are different as they differ in space and time and players of those war games were different. The causes, course and consequences of the two were not the same.

There is also a widespread notion that history is all about the past alone and nothing beyond that. In truth, history is the foundation for the edifice of the present and future. Its purpose is not only to tell from what stage the present has emerged but also to indicate as to what direction the future is embarked. The kernel of the philosophy of history is that it is viewed from the prism of the present. As British historian EH Carr has succinctly put it, ‘history is a continuous dialogue between the past and the present’. Knowledge of the past is imperative to make intelligent decisions. This applies to individuals, institutions, societies and successive governments.

Reviving History

As history has a major role in nation-building activity and is not a mere subject for passing examinations, there is every need to revive interest in history among the general public. It is needed that the history of a country is celebrated through art and literature. Society should be induced to read, remember and commemorate historical occurrences. The historical sense will not descend on the people all of a sudden. There should be a systematic mechanism to sensitise them and to draw their abiding interest in the country’s past glory or even failures, if any.

The Trafalgar Square in London is a beautiful venue created to commemorate the stunning victory that England scored over Napoleon at the naval Battle of Trafalgar in 1805. The devastating fire that ravaged London in 1666 is remembered by the entire nation through song and dance, literature, art and through the ‘Fire Monument’ on the banks of Thames in London near the spot where the great fire took place 400 years ago. Such nuggets of the past are etched in the minds of successive societies and help the people feel oneness with a national identity. There are a number of ways in which people can draw inspiration from history. History needs to be cherished and celebrated.

History has a strong bearing on the future. The decisions that individuals, institutions and even policymakers make should be based on past experiences and occurrences. The preservation of records at various levels from individuals to governments through ‘Archival repositories’ is indicative of the need to consult the past before making future decisions. So history is sought to lay a road map for the future. It is not for nothing that we are warned that if we forget history, we are condemned to repeat it. The success or failure in the past guides future events. The past is as important for the present as it is for the future. It is often said that what memory is to an individual, history is for society.

There is, therefore, every need for policymakers, both at the Centre and States, to see that history is not to be branded as useful only to classrooms and to pass examinations but is to be imbibed by society as an essential tool in the nation-building process.

