Mancherial: Economics graduate sets up model organic farm

An MA Economics graduate from Kakatiya University, Satish embarked on the task of establishing a model farm at Shivalingapur village by investing around Rs.20 lakh raised through a bank loan in 2023.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 13 March 2024, 05:46 PM

Mancherial: Growing organic crops is still a risky affair, considering a slew of challenges including tough marketing opportunities. However, unfazed by the challenges, Sathish Gone from Chennur town is developing a model organic farm on 5 acres in order to promote the eco-friendly way of farming.

An MA Economics graduate from Kakatiya University, Satish embarked on the task of establishing a model farm at Shivalingapur village by investing around Rs.20 lakh raised through a bank loan in 2023. The farm is likely to be inaugurated shortly.

Also Read Telangana student dies in Florida jet ski accident

“It is a risky project, but it is my dream. I invested not only funds, but my sweat and blood in it. My objective is to spread organic farming, to sensitize enthusiastic farmers and to supply healthy vegetables,” Sathish told ‘Telangana Today’. He recalled that he ventured into the field of growing various vegetables in 2007 by drawing inspiration from his father, Shankaraiah, a popular vegetable vendor in the town.

The 39-year old stated that he overcame the challenge – shortage of organic manure, a key requisite for organic farming by raising 30 cows in a corner of the farm. He was currently cultivating tomatoes, brinjal, coriander, spinach, ridge gourd, lady’s finger, bitter gourd, beans, fenugreek, mint etc., using organic manure.

Sathish exuded confidence he would be able to open the farm to enthusiastic organic farmers in two months. He said he would collect a nominal fee for visiting it.

He revealed that he was trained by Maharashtra’s prominent natural farming proponent Subhash Palekar and guided by renowned cow-based products crusader Srikrishnananda Swamy of Kurnool. One could excel in organic farming, if the government extends support, he opined.

Sathish said that he was able to make partial income by selling cow milk, urine, dung cakes, sticks, tooth powder, diyas, organic fertilizers and pesticides and vermi-compost generated in the barn. He is presently operating a store in Chennur to sell organic vegetables with the help of his wife, Rajitha. He is now planning to door-delivery the farm-fresh organic vegetables in apartments in Mancherial town soon.