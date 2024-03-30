Kakatiya University presents Rs 8.08 cr deficit budget for 2024-25 FY

Hyderabad: The Kakatiya University Academic Senate has approved the budget for the financial year 2024-25 during its 39th academic senate meeting on Saturday. Dean faculty of commerce and Principal,

P Amaraveni presented the budget during the academic senate meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Thatikonda Ramesh. After a debate, the members unanimously approved the budget. According to estimates, the varsity would get revenue of Rs. 431.20 crore , while its expenditure is pegged at Rs. 449.73 crore leaving a deficit of Rs. 8.08 crore.

The university received Rs. 134.94 crore sanctioned by the State government in the form of Grant in aid, and from other resources Rs. 296.26 crore. The internal resources include RS. 32.81 crore from UGC arrears, Rs. 8 crore from academic and tuition fee,

Rs. 24.28 crore from other sources and Rs. 58.79 crorefrom Examination Branch. Budget presentation figures include an expenditure of Rs. 207.44 crore towards salaries of regular employers and pensions; which accounts from more than 60 percent, while it is Rs. 63.44 crore for examinations and academic activities.

This year University is expected to receive grants from RUSA to the extent of Rs. 44 crore for research cum infrastructure and developmental activities.

The senate also approved the annual reports for the year 2022 – 23. The vice chancellor in his report highlighted the achievements which include securing NAAC “A ” grade, conducting 82nd Indian History Congress, Convocation, conduct of Ph.D. admissions successfully and infrastructural development which includes K.Hub, PV Knowledge Centre, Dining Hall of Boys hostel, increase of Girls accommodation and second floor of administrative building.

He also informed the senate that he had enhanced the wages of daily wage employees which were pending for a long time and assured that the wages for the casual and lump sum employees would be enhanced soon.