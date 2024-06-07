Opinion: Creating safe space for students

A psychologically safe space enables students to express themselves freely without fear of judgment or reprisal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 11:54 PM

By Anshika Arora, Dr Moitrayee Das

In his recent book, Charles Duhigg discusses the art of making meaningful connections by being a supercommunicator. Supercommunicators understand that conversations fall into one of three categories: practical, emotional, and/or social. Miscommunication often occurs when we fail to recognise the type of conversation we are engaging in. Supercommunication is crucial in today’s education ecosystems. By building connections with students both inside and outside the classroom, conversations become driven by values and connections. This involves recognising the needs of the other person in a conversation and actively participating by negotiating, understanding, and listening to cues and words.

Evolving Needs

The needs of learners and teachers are constantly evolving. A conscious effort to communicate with clarity and storytelling can bridge the generational gap between multiple generations. This skill allows us to navigate various kinds of conversations with ease and success.

For example, understanding that how we ask a question can be more important than what we ask, and that our body language plays a crucial role in communication. Applying this understanding to interactions with students both inside and outside the classroom helps create a safer space for them to be themselves. As Duhigg reiterates, the goal of every conversation should be to learn from one another, making it essential for students to feel safe in expressing their ideas, identities, and opinions.

Paying attention to students and being a listener first, before being a solution provider, makes them feel valued and cared for

Meaningful Conversations

Many people often forget the difference between a conversation and a meaningful conversation. What truly makes a conversation meaningful? Showing someone that you care and value them by building a connection adds meaning. This need for human connection stems from basic evolution. Our brains have evolved to crave connection. A meaningful conversation is about the smaller things: tone of speech, words used, pauses and silences.

Creating inclusive and safe education environments involves matching behaviours and letting conversations flow naturally. Paying attention to students and being a listener first, before being a solution provider, makes them feel valued and cared for. Intentful listening adds meaning to a conversation.

Non-Judgmental Zones

Creating a safe space for students involves not judging them for their differences, whether in ideas, ideologies, behaviours, identities, or personalities. A no-judgment zone allows students to trust and share their feelings. In an educational setting, this is critical for building genuine relationships with students. These relationships foster a strong sense of belonging and affiliation between students and the educational institution.

Besides, making meaningful connections with students starts by listening intently, not restricting one’s solution-providing ability, and redirecting them sensitively to the right point of contact in the system. Treating students as equals and being open to learning from them is crucial. The speed and pace at which they consume information and data mean their brains process information, behaviours and emotions very differently from ours. Asking about their feelings and sometimes sharing your own can humanise their experience of conversation-making in a usually transactional setup.

Creating a psychologically safe space for students in higher educational institutes is crucial for fostering their academic success, personal growth and overall well-being. Such an environment enables students to express themselves freely, take intellectual risks and engage in constructive dialogue without fear of judgment or reprisal. Here are some key strategies to achieve this:

• Inclusive policies, practices

Instituting inclusive policies and practices that prioritise diversity, equity and inclusion is foundational to creating a psychologically safe space. This involves addressing issues of discrimination, harassment, and marginalisation, and actively promoting respect and acceptance for all students, regardless of their background, identity, or beliefs.

• Promoting open communication

Encouraging open and transparent communication channels between students, faculty and staff is essential for building trust and fostering a sense of belonging. This can be achieved through regular forums, town hall meetings, and feedback mechanisms where students feel empowered to voice their concerns, opinions and suggestions without fear of retribution.

• Mental health support

Offering accessible and comprehensive mental health support services is critical for addressing the diverse needs of students. This includes counselling services, peer support groups, crisis intervention and psychoeducation programmes aimed at promoting resilience, coping skills and self-care strategies.

• Trauma-informed practices

Recognising and responding to the impact of trauma on student’s mental health is essential for creating a safe and supportive learning environment. This involves training faculty and staff in trauma-informed practices, providing resources for trauma survivors and fostering a culture of empathy, understanding and compassion.

• Fostering academic engagement

Promoting academic engagement and success is integral to students’ overall well-being and sense of belonging. This can be achieved through student-centred teaching practices, experiential learning opportunities, and academic support services aimed at enhancing their confidence, motivation and academic achievement.

• Peer support, collaboration

Facilitating peer support and collaboration among students can help create a sense of community and belonging. This can be done through group projects, study groups, mentoring programmes and student-led initiatives aimed at promoting collaboration, mutual support and collective problem-solving.

• Physical and virtual spaces

Designing physical and virtual spaces that are safe, welcoming and conducive to learning is essential for students’ psychological well-being. This involves ensuring adequate lighting, comfortable seating, and accessible facilities as well as implementing technology-enhanced platforms that promote connectivity, engagement and interaction.

• Addressing stigma, discrimination

Challenging stigma and discrimination related to mental health is essential for creating an inclusive and supportive campus culture. This involves raising awareness, challenging stereotypes and promoting empathy and understanding through education, advocacy and community outreach initiatives.

Creating a psychologically safe space for students in higher educational institutes is not just about meeting their immediate academic needs but also about fostering an environment where they can thrive personally and socially. By promoting the above mentioned strategies, educational, institutions can ensure that students feel valued, understood and supported. This holistic approach not only enhances the overall well-being of students but also contributes to a more inclusive, empathetic, and effective educational ecosystem.

(Anshika Arora, a graduate from the London School of Economics, currently leads the career counselling initiative at FLAME University. Dr Moitrayee Das is Assistant Professor of Psychology at FLAME University, Pune)