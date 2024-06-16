Opinion: Learning from nature

Today’s times of estrangement warrant us to reconnect with nature which offers holistic benefits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 11:58 PM

By Viiveck Verma

We talk of nature a lot today, albeit mechanically. Outside conversations on sustainability, there is little that we think of it, particularly in terms of its potential to inspire us. In fact, learning from nature on a deeper level often appears to be a less pragmatic proposition than talking about it and harnessing its resources.

However, this dominant line of thought demonstrates humankind’s misplaced priorities. Instead of learning from nature in harmonious coexistence, we are geared towards merely using the things it has to offer. This viewpoint forgets that nature has been a constant source of inspiration for humanity since time immemorial. In fact, today’s times of estrangement warrant us to reconnect with nature and there are holistic benefits to be availed through such an approach — scientific, therapeutic and intellectual.

To begin, we need to look at the various ways in which nature serves as inspiration, co-exists with us and leads to profound thought. These arenas can be distinguished in our exploration for coherence, notwithstanding the fact that these are only provisional categories and nature is beneficial to us in more ways and manifestations than we can count.

Impact on Science

Let us start by looking at nature’s impact on science, which is indubitably, the driver of our progress. From the aerodynamics of bird flight to the adhesive properties of gecko feet, the natural world offers a treasure trove of solutions to complex problems. However, amid technological advancements, we have often overlooked the wealth of knowledge that nature provides. However, this makes us non-cognizant of the phenomenon of biomimicry whereby learning from nature has led to groundbreaking innovations. Biomimicry, derived from the Greek word bios, which means life, and mimesis, which literally translates to imitating, is the practice of emulating nature’s designs and processes to solve human challenges. It involves observing, understanding and applying nature’s principles to innovate and create sustainable and powerful solutions to human problems.

The examples of this approach are many. Inspired by the burdock burrs that stuck to his dog’s fur during a walk, Swiss engineer George de Mestral invented Velcro in 1941. The hook-and-loop fastener mimics the tiny hooks found on the burrs, demonstrating nature’s efficiency in adhesion. Similarly, the lotus leaf’s ability to repel water and self-clean has inspired the development of hydrophobic coatings. By mimicking the micro-nano structures on the lotus leaf, scientists have created self-cleaning surfaces for buildings, reducing maintenance costs and water usage. Quite prominently, the design of the Shinkansen Bullet Train in Japan was influenced by the kingfisher bird’s beak. Engineers sought to minimise the noise created by the train when exiting tunnels, leading to a streamlined nose design that reduced air pressure changes and sonic booms.

Calming Influence

Beyond these incredible fashionings which have rejuvenated the world of science, it is necessary to look at the calming influence of nature in an increasingly fast-paced and stressful world. From ancient traditions to modern psychological research, the therapeutic benefits of nature have been widely acknowledged. The serenity and beauty of natural landscapes, the soothing sounds of flowing water, and the gentle rustle of leaves in the wind have a calming effect on the mind and body, and several studies have shown that spending time in nature can reduce stress, anxiety and depression while promoting feelings of relaxation and well-being.

In fact, nature can provide an antidote against what lies behind many of our mental health issues: the fear of loss or the encountering of something unpleasant. It is important to note that in the hustle and bustle of modern life, it’s easy to become disconnected from the natural world and its rhythms, and it might be difficult to look at it meaningfully. Yet, nature operates in cyclical patterns of growth, decay and renewal, mirroring the ebb and flow of human experiences. By reconnecting with nature’s rhythms, we gain a deeper appreciation for the transient nature of our emotions and the inherent resilience of the human spirit. Through its therapeutic influence, connection to natural rhythms and lessons in adversity, nature offers a sanctuary for reflection, growth and renewal.

Bound Together

On a related note, this tells us how nature can inspire complex, rigorous and intricate thought, which propels human endeavour across different cultures. Nature has long served as a muse for philosophers, evoking profound reflections on existence, morality and the human condition. From the stoic contemplations of ancient Greek thinkers to the transcendental musings of the Romantics, the natural world has inspired philosophical inquiry across cultures and epochs.

For example, one of the most prominent philosophical themes inspired by nature is the concept of interconnectedness. Observing the intricate web of relationships within ecosystems, philosophers have pondered the interconnected nature of all things. From the smallest microorganism to the grandest celestial body, everything in the universe is bound together in a vast network of interdependence. This interconnectedness challenges the notion of individuality and separateness, inviting contemplation on the unity of existence.

Ancient Eastern philosophies such as Taoism and Buddhism emphasise the interconnectedness of all life forms, advocating for harmony and balance with nature. The philosophical inspiration to be gained from nature, therefore, is vast and multifaceted, offering insights into the interconnectedness of all things, the impermanence of existence, the awe-inspiring beauty of the natural world and the ethical implications of humanity’s relationship to it. Whether through contemplation of the unity of existence or reverence for the transient beauty of a sunset, nature continues to inspire profound philosophical inquiry.

Looking to nature for inspiration and learning in today’s advanced world is essential for sustainability, creativity, resilience, interconnectedness and the necessary sense of curiosity and wonder which engenders creativity and innovation. By reconnecting with the natural world and embracing its teachings, we can forge a more harmonious relationship with the planet and each other, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

Nature remains and will remain an essential source of inspiration, wisdom, and innovation to human societies and we must make the most of its intellectual and experiential wealth beyond material gains to create refined human sensibilities that drive us to better destinations as a race.

(The author is Founder & CEO, Upsurge Global, Advisor & Adjunct Professor, EThames College, and Strategic Advisor and Venture Partner, SilverNeedle Ventures)