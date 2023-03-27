Opinion: When forest fire turns a curse

There is a need to review forest laws due to which people’s rights and association with forests have ended

27 March 23

By Nripendra Abhishek Nrip

Hyderabad: Smoke from forest fires causes over 2 lakh premature deaths worldwide every year. Climate change is exacerbating droughts and heat waves around the world. This is almost doubling the area where sparks can ignite dry vegetation and make the hazard catastrophic. As a result, the size and intensity of frequent wildfires around the world are increasing and smoke seasons are getting longer.

Once again, the fire has put not only the forests but also the wildlife in danger. The forests of Goa have been blazing since the beginning of this month. The entire Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary is so scorched that it will take at least five years to get it right. According to the Indian Forest Survey 2021, in the last 13 years, 7,33,625 square kilometre of forests has caught fire – a 10-fold increase in the last two decades, which is a matter of concern.

Man-made

From November 2021 to June 2022, 2,23,333 incidents of fire were reported, while from January 2022 to March 2022, there were 1,36,604 incidents of fire. This year till March, 42,799 places have come under the grip of flames. Of this, 627 incidents were major. In most places, the incidents of fire are man-made. According to a report, in the last six months, 1359.83 hectares have been affected.

Fire in the forests of Uttarakhand is such a disaster that comes every year, and in which human interference is considered to be the main reason. Hundreds of hectares of forests are destroyed in the fire and this causes a huge loss of biodiversity, the environment and wildlife.

This catastrophic form of fire is giving rise to air pollution as well. Wildfire smoke contains dozens of different types of particles, such as soot and chemicals. That includes carbon monoxide, but one of the main concerns for air quality experts is PM 2.5, the fine particulate matter found in smoke. The WWF report said 60 per cent of the species have been destroyed from 1970 to 2014. On the one hand, we are trying to protect biosecurity and the environment on the world stage, and on the other hand, there’s the destruction of living beings and the environment by man-made fire in the forests.

Three things are needed for a fire to start – fuel, oxygen and heat. Even a spark from a train wheel can start a raging fire when the drought is at its peak in summer. Sometimes, the fire starts naturally. This fire starts either due to excessive heat or lightning. According to the Forest Fire Officer in the Forest Department of Uttarakhand, 98% of forest fires are man-made. Often villagers set fire to fallen leaves or dry grass on the ground in the forest so that new grass can grow in its place. This fire becomes uncontrollable when it flares up, as is being seen this year as well.

Cutting down Forests

In the parts of the world where shifting agriculture is practised, forests are cut down and burnt. Many nearby forests get burnt because of this. In some places, forest mafia groups are active in setting fires to forests for their own benefit. Fires are set in the name of erasing evidence of wildlife smugglers or failed plantations. Apart from this, by drying the forests with fire, it becomes easy to get the contract for commercial felling of forests in the name of dry trees.

Most fires occur in pine forests because of pine leaves (pirul) and bark. The released chemical, the resin, is highly flammable. If there is a fire in these forests, whether intentionally or by mistake, it flares up very quickly. In Uttarakhand, 16-17% of the forests are of pine and they are considered to be mainly responsible for forest fires.

The Other Side

However, it is not that only damage occurs due to fire in the forests. It also has some benefits. This helps in biodiversity conservation, and regenerating grassland and shrubland habitats. Naturally occurring wildfires also clear out old vegetation, providing nutrients. Not only this, these fires enable the sunlight to reach the forest floor, which helps in the growth of small plants and seeds.

If we want to save the forest, then we have to understand our forest ecosystem. Whether it is pine forests or other forests, rainwater harvesting should be done everywhere. If there is moisture in and around a forest, then the local vegetation will automatically start flourishing and the groundwater will also increase. The main reason for the occurrence of forest fires is the loss of connection between the local people and the forests.

Renewing Association

There is a need to review the forest laws, due to which people’s rights and association with forests have ended. People living near forests should be made responsible towards the environment so that in case of fire, they should be ready to douse it. More responsibility for forests should be given to the villages, with authority, so that the efforts to extinguish the fire begin as soon as the fire starts and not wait for the forest department.

Apart from this, a special tool is used when there is a fire in a forest, which helps in checking parameters like temperature and wind speed. Enough forest personnel should also be appointed to monitor the situation so that it can be stopped by taking quick action. There should be no spread of flammable leaves in the forest. Alternative use of leaves like pine needles should be promoted by the government.

The ministry should ensure that the Forest Department has better means of communication through wireless. Adequate funds should be made available to the Forest Department for the care and protection of forests. If forest fires are not controlled at the earliest, then they become a widespread danger because they are not only destroying the flora but also the wildlife. While we are making treaties and laws to protect biodiversity, we need strict laws to protect forests too.