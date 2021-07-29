Oppn worried about political existence after Dalit Bandhu announcement: Jagdish

Speaking after distributing new ration cards to beneficiaries at a programme here, Jagdish Reddy said the scheme would be implemented State-wide soon.

By | Published: 5:16 pm 5:18 pm

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Thursday said the Dalit Bandhu scheme had created fear in the opposition camp that they may lose the support of Dalits who constitute a significant percentage of the population in the State.

Speaking after distributing new ration cards to beneficiaries at a programme here, Jagdish Reddy said the scheme would be implemented State-wide soon. “The opposition parties, howverm are making a huge hue and cry over it to misguide the people. The opposition parties which always considered Dalits as vote bank and neglected their welfare, are now scared of their political existence after the announcement by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao about the launch of Dalit Bandhu,” he said.

Stating that all the schemes taken up by the State government were aimed at welfare of the people covering all sections of society in the state, he asserted that there was no truth in the opposition allegations.

The State government, he said, was implementing welfare schemes in a transparent manner and trying to involve people in the development process. Sbusequently, the welfare schemes emerged as a model for the entire world, he said, adding that the benefits of Dalit Bandhu would directly reach the beneficiaries like Rythu Bima and other schemes.

Taking on the Komatireddy brothers, Jagdish Reddy said both Venkat Reddy and Rajagopal Reddy had the habit of creating ruckus at meetings to grab media attention. “They leveled allegations against their own party leaders at Congress meetings. Their destructive behaviour, however, will not be tolerated in official programmes,” he cautioned, and said the brothers were using their posts to protect their business interests.

Stating that Nalgonda district including Munugode Assembly constituency had witnessed tremendous development in the last seven years, he said the Chief Minister held 26 review meetings on the development works taken up in the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .