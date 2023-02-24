Opposition parties criticizing Govt to gain political mileage: Indrakaran Reddy

Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that unlike nowhere in India, various developmental activities and welfare schemes were being implemented in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy along with Boath MLA Bapu Rao lays foundation stone a high-level bridge across a stream on Neradigonda mandal centre-Kuntala waterfall road on Friday

Adilabad: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that unlike nowhere in India, various developmental activities and welfare schemes were being implemented in Telangana which was becoming a role model to the country.

He along with Boath MLA R Bapu Rao laid the foundation to a high-level bridge across a stream on Neradigonda-Kuntala waterfalls route on Friday. The estimated cost of the facility was Rs 3.3 crore.

Asking whether similar innovative schemes were being implemented in any State ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party, Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was ensuring a balance between development and welfare schemes.

The minister faulted the leaders of BJP for criticizing the government. He said they were targeting the government which was committed to the welfare and development of people of Telangana to gain political mileage.