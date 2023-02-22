Better quality medical services to poor for free: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy inaugurates a CT scan centre in Nirmal on Wednesday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said all amenities were created in the district headquarters hospital to provide better quality healthcare services to the public for free. He along with Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijayalaxmi inaugurated a computed tomography (CT) scan centre here on Wednesday. The cost of the centre was Rs 1.5 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said various medical services were being offered to the public who were deprived of quality healthcare due to their poor financial backgrounds for quite a long time. The CT scan centre was created to reduce financial burden on the patients. Institutional deliveries went up with the advent of a mother and child hospital in the town. Several diseases were being diagnosed with the help of Telangana Diagnostic Hub.

The minister further said that a building was constructed for the district headquarters hospital spending Rs 42 crore. A grant of Rs 166 crore was sanctioned to establish a government medical college in Nirmal district. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would lay the foundation stone for the college soon, he said, adding that a minority residential college was being built at an estimated cost of Rs.30 crore.

In addition to the medical college and hospital, 2,000 double-bed-room houses were allocated to Nirmal municipality. Works of 1,200 houses have reached the final stage. The Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate the modern houses in a couple of months, he added.

TSIDC chairman S Venugopala Chary, MLAs G Vittal Reddy, Ajmeera Rekha Naik, Collector K Varun Reddy and many others were present.

Foundation stone laid

Later, Reddy laid the foundation stone to a building meant for a 30-bedded government hospital in Boath mandal centre on Wednesday. Local MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, Khanapur legislator Rekha Naik, TSIDC chairman Venugopala Chary and Adilabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan attended the event.