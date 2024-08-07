TGSPDCL asks cable operators, internet providers to remove cables from electric poles

Due to the hanging of cables, cable bundles and telecom equipment of different shapes on the power poles was causing damage to it, said TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Farooque

file photo of TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Farooque

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Farooque on Wednesday directed cable operators and internet providers to remove unauthorised cables tied to electric poles in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) limits.

Musharraf, who held a meeting with the representatives of cable operators and internet service provider companies and cable association, asked them to take steps to install cables as per norms within one week on main roads in the city and two weeks on power poles on other main roads.

Due to the hanging of cables, cable bundles and telecom equipment of different shapes on the power poles was causing damage to it, he said, adding that the cables were lying strewn on the footpaths, causing inconvenience and danger to the passers-by.

During the survey conducted by the company recently, it was found that most of the unused cables were lying on electric poles and the entire pole was surrounded by cables, making it difficult for the power staff to carry out repairs on the poles, he pointed out. “Cables and other objects hanging in heaps from the power poles in the city are dangerous to pedestrians, vehicular traffic and power personnel,”he said.