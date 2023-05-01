Organic farm products, mango exhibition ends in Mancherial

Residents of Mancherial and surrounding parts made a beeline to the exhibition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

TJS president Prof Kodandaram visits a stall at the two-day long organic farm products and mangoes exhibition-cum sale ended in Mancherial on Monday.

Mancherial: A two-day long organic farm products and mango exhibition and sale event ended here on Monday. Mancherial Organic Producers Association (MOPA) in collaboration with Hajipur Farmer Producer Organization (HFPO) association organized the event.

Residents of the town and surrounding parts made a beeline to the exhibition. Sarita Rao, a visitor from the town, said she bought organic mangoes from the stall of K Raja Goud from Avudam village in Nennal mandal. V Rajini, principal of Telangana Model School-Rajiv Nagar, said she purchased millets from the expo.

District Agriculture Officer Kalpana and representatives of Mancherial Organic Producers Association and HFPO were present.

