Organise chinna Hanuman jayanthi on grand scale: Jagtial Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Jagtial collector G Ravi conducting review meeting for chinna hanuman jayanthi arrangements in Kondagattu on Saturday.

Jagtial: Collector G Ravi instructed officials to organize chinna Hanuman jayanthi celebrations scheduled to be held in Kondagattu from April 14 to 18 on a grand scale by preparing a comprehensive plan. Elaborate arrangements should be made for the convenience of devotees by coordinating with endowment and officials of other departments.

Collector along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar and Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma conducted a review meeting with the officials of various departments to discuss arrangements for chinna Hanuman jayanthi at Kondagattu on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Ravi instructed officials to arrange queue lines for special darshanam and free darshnam, prasadam selling counters, and other arrangements. Drinking water and butter milk packets should be supplied to the devotees standing in queue lines, he instructed and added that officials should take steps ensuring the staff to work round the clock in three shifts.

Since the sun was soaring at high, 50 drinking water supply points should be arranged in the temple premises and arrange food and accommodation to police and other officials who would be deployed for jayanthi arrangements. Promising to sanction Rs 10 lakh to the temple committee immediately to establish CCTV cameras in the temple premises, Collector assured to sanction another Rs 10 lakh if necessary. Instructing officials to take steps to supply round the clock current, he directed to establish temporary toilets.

Instructing the medical and health department officials to set up medical camps in five places, he directed officials to make available doctors and medicines round the clock in camps. ORS packets should also be made available. Ravi advised divisional panchayat officer to take up sanitation works by deploying 350 workers. MLA Ravishankar said that the state government, which was giving priority for the development of the temple in the state, has constructed Kondagattu temple administrative office building by spending Rs 2.5 crore and sanctioned another Rs 2.5 crore for the contrition of steps-way.

Informing that the proposal for another Rs 2.5 crore was sent to the government, he directed officials to complete the step way tending process within seven days. Besides constructing a mandapam by spending Rs 2.5 crore, Ramakoti statue was also developed by spending Rs 80 lakh.

