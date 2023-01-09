Organs of 65-year-old homemaker from Nalgonda donated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Relatives of 65-year-old housewife Kathoju Jayamma, hailing from Nereducherla, Nalgonda, who was declared as brain dead by the attending team of physicians, have donated the organs of the deceased under State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On the evening of Sunday, January 1, Jayamma suffered by Acute Ischemic Stroke, the medical emergency caused by decreased flow of blood to the brain. The family members of the homemaker immediately rushed her to Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet for treatment.

The team of doctors from the hospital provided Jayamma with ICU care for 7-days. However, her medical condition did not improve and hospital’s neuro-physicians declared her as brain dead at 8 am on Sunday, January 8.

The Jeevandan coordinators conducted grief counseling sessions with relatives of Jayamma and consent to donate her organs were given by her husband Kathoju Satyanarayana, son Kathoju Upendra Chary and daughter Ch Nagamani.

The surgeons retrieved two kidneys and liver (in all 3) and allocated the donated organs to needy patients based on the organ donation guidelines of Jeevandan. The Jeevandan officials have also appreciated the family members of Jayamma for their noble act