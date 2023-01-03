Jeevandan: Kin of 26-yr-old donate organs

Hyderabad: Parents of a 26-year-old senior executive with a private firm, Devarasetty Suchitra, hailing from Proddatur, Kadapa, who was declared brain dead by doctors, have donated the organs of the deceased to needy patients as part of Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

In the early hours of December 27, Suchitra complained of severe headache and giddiness and was rushed to a local hospital in Bengaluru and later brought to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad.

The doctors provided ICU care to Suchitra for five days but with her condition not improving, declared her as brain dead on January 2. Following grief counselling by Jeevandan volunteers and hospital officials, Suchitra’s parents, Devarasetty Narasimhulu and Devarasetty Anuradha gave consent to donate the organs of the deceased.

The surgeons retrieved two kidneys and a liver and allocated them to needy patients based on the guidelines.