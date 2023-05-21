Organs of a brain dead farmer donated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:16 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Hyderabad: Relatives of Palle Venkanna, a 50-year-old farmer from Tungaram, Bhadradri Kothagudem, who was declared as brain dead by attending team of neuro-physicians, have donated the organs of the deceased as part of Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

The farmer, who is survived by wife P Sugunamma, a son and four daughters, was hit by a vehicle while he was traveling for a routine eye-check-up at Bhadradri Kothagudem on May 17. He was shifted to Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad on the same day.

The team of specialists at the hospital provided intensive care to the farmer for nearly three days but his health condition did not improve. On May 20, he was declared as brain dead.

Following grief counselling, Venkanna’s wife and children consented to donate the organs and the surgeons retrieved liver and two corneas (in all 3 organs) and allocated them to needy patients based on Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.