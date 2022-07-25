‘Osmania Graduates Association elections held in undemocratic manner’

Hyderabad: A few professors who participated in the annual Osmania Graduates Association (OGA) elections have said the election process was held in an undemocratic manner and that many irregularities happened on the polling day i.e. on July 21.

Demanding that the Registrar of Societies immediately issue notices for voter list updation and hold the election again to protect their democratic rights, they alleged that there were malpractice and errors including rigging, issuing of identity cards five days before the elections, updated voter list not being published, errors in voter list, updated voter list not being validated by voters/ electoral candidates and final list of voters not being published.

The other allegations included the location of polling booths not being informed to contesting candidates with some outsiders also casting votes in place of eligible registered voters. Some voters had returned without casting their vote due to the chaotic situation in voting halls, a voter said and mentioned that their voter slips were used for rigging. They also demanded an enquiry into the utilisation of the funds.