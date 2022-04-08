Osmania University bestowed District Green Champion recognition

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Osmania University (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has been recognised as District Green Champion for successfully elevating the National Swachhta Action Plan and for adopting and implementing best practices in the areas of sanitation, hygiene, waste management, water management, and greenery management.

The certificate was handed over to Dr C Srinivasulu, Director of Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies, OU by Hyderabad Collector L Sharman. “The university should increase the fruit-bearing plants on its campus. Future plantation drives should focus on this,” Sharman advised.

OU Vice Chancellor, Prof. D Ravinder said the university has embarked on taking necessary steps, including the establishment of Biodiversity Park, to sustainably improve and scientifically manage the green cover on the campus.