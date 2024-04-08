Hyderabad: ‘Ugadi Utsavam’ at Shilparamam

Numerous cultural activities such as Panchanga Sravanam, dance performances, and many other programmes will be held at the event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 08:13 PM

Shilparamam Uppal

Hyderabad: Shilparamam arts crafts and cultural society is all geared to celebrate ‘Ugadi Utsavam’, at both Madhapur and Uppal premises on Tuesday. Numerous cultural activities such as Panchanga Sravanam, dance performances, and many other programmes will be held at the event.

Professor Dr Saagi Kamalakara Sharma of the Osmania University’s Telugu Department will be participating in the event followed by ‘Ritu Shobha’, a Kuchipudi performance by Dr Himabindu Kanoj’s disciple troupe in the evening at amphitheatre in Madhapur.

Meanwhile, at Uppal, there will be Panchanga Sravanam by Brahmasri Somanatha Shastry and a Kuchipudi dance performance by the students of Srimathi Vani Ramana and Sri Chandrashekar.

In addition to this, Ugadi Pachadi will be distributed to all the visitors, and traditional food will be served in food courts at both locations, said a senior officer at Shilparamam.