Osmania University plans to go solar way

Osmania University has drawn plans to set up a massive solar power plant on the campus to meet its energy requirements

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 11:10 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad: Joining the State which is leading in renewable energy, Osmania University (OU) has drawn plans to set up a massive solar power plant on the campus to meet its energy requirements.

The varsity plans to generate about 1 megawatt of power through solar energy to power entire campus colleges, administrative office and other buildings.

The university, according to senior officials, is in talks with the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited and National Thermal Power Corporation to set up the solar power plant.

Presently, the university is shelling out Rs.1 crore per month towards the electricity bill. The move, officials point out, will not only reduce the electricity bills but also help generate revenue for the varsity by transferring excess power to the grid.

The new initiative is likely to cost nearly Rs.5 crore to Rs.6 crore, for which the university is planning to draw funds from the grants recently allocated in the State budget for infrastructure development in the universities. According to officials, the varsity has sought around Rs.170 crore out of Rs.500 crore that was allocated by the State government in the budget.

“We were informed that Rs.80 crore to Rs.90 crore will be released to Osmania University. Out of this money, the university is planning to set up the solar power plant and we have enough land for the same,” an official said.

Apart from the solar power plant, the varsity officials are planning to construct one more 500 bed hostel meant for engineering students on the campus. Officials are also in talks with the Tribal Welfare department to construct two hostels one each for women and men.

A senior official said the Tribal welfare department officials had recently visited the campus and surveyed the land. Soon, a Memorandum of Understanding would be signed for constructing hostels, which would be for tribal students joining the campus colleges, the official added.

Presently, there are 24 hostels on the campus providing accommodation to 8,500 students with 70 per cent of them being women. Out of 12 hostels for men, four are inhabitable and the rest are in dilapidated conditions and require immediate repairs.