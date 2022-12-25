Osmania University to harness advanced technologies for women’s safety in campus hostels

Osmania university administration is mulling to install motion sensors around the women’s hostel that detects Movement

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Osmania University is drawing plans to harness the advanced technologies to ensure safety and security of women students staying in the campus hostels.

Accordingly, the university administration is mulling to install motion sensors around the women’s hostel that detects any movement besides setting off the alarm bells in the case of any human intrusion into the hostel.

To begin with, the varsity intends to install such motion detection sensors along with alarms in the Centenary Girls’ Hostel, which is located in the interior of the campus. They are also likely to come up with similar safety aspect in the Women’s hostel located near Adikmet road.

According to a senior official, the alarms would go off in the hostel’s security room and in the Command Control Centre, if there is repeated movement or if someone tries to climb the compound wall. The sensors to be installed would have wide area coverage.

“The university, which is according top priority to safety and security of its students, particularly women staying in the campus hostels, is planning to install motion sensors which raise alarm in the case of any human intrusion in the hostels. A company has come forward to extend the services,” the senior official said.

In 2019, an unidentified person entered the women’s hostel on the campus by scaling the back compound wall in the night and entered the bathroom by removing the glass panes. He allegedly held a student at knife point besides stealing her mobile phone. With the student screaming for help, the intruder escaped into the dark.

Presently, the university administration has employed retired personnel from the armed forces as the security in the hostels, campus colleges and administrative building.