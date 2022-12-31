Osmania University to soon get Amphitheater in campus

The proposed Dr. G Nagaiah Amphitheatre will come up adjacent to the Tagore Auditorium

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:16 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: A foundation stone for construction of an amphitheatre in the Osmania University campus was laid by the university Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder on Saturday.

The proposed Dr. G Nagaiah Amphitheatre will come up adjacent to the Tagore Auditorium. Dr. Nagaiah, an alumnus of OU who had completed his MSc and PhD in Chemistry, has come forward to construct the open air amphitheatre.

The elliptical amphitheatre will have a stage and digital screen along with an audio-video system and the proposed facility is expected to be completed by the end of March. The university is planning to convert the area covering Landscape Garden, Tagore Auditorium and amphitheater into a cultural zone.

Dr. G Nagaiah said it was a gesture to repay back to the alma mater which gave him everything in life. Prof. Ravinder expressed his happiness and lauded the gesture of the donors and conveyed that it was a good beginning in the run up for the Global Alumni Meet scheduled for January 3 and 4.