Osmania University to take call on postponement of PG end-semester exams on Saturday

Students urged Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder and Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana to defer exams by 15 days as the syllabus was not completed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Osmania University will take a call on postponement of PG end-semester exams scheduled for July 28, on Saturday. Students, who are protesting for postponement of examinations, met Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder and Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana, and urged them to defer exams by 15 days as the syllabus was not completed.

Assuring students not to worry, the OU VC told them they were working for the welfare of students. He said that postponing exams would affect thousands of students studying in 200 PG colleges under the university.

The VC also told protesting students that varsity’s foreign students have already made their plans and it was not correct to seek postponement of exams at the last minute.

The university would clarify on the postponement of exams after a meeting with principals of university, constituent and affiliated colleges on Saturday, Prof. Ravinder said.

The OU Registrar said the meeting would also discuss precautions and measures to be taken to prevent recurrence of such issues.