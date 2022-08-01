Osmania University’s first start-up to rollout herbal skin serum

Dr E Sujatha extracting active compounds from plant extracts. K Suresh, CEO, and D Sudheer Kumar, COO, of Biogenic Products Private Limited are seen.

Hyderabad: Translating its research work from the lab to the market for the benefit of the people, Osmania University’s (OU) first startup company, Biogenic Products Private Limited, is all set to launch its herbal skin care serum in a month or two. This skin care serum has anti-ageing and anti-wrinkle properties apart from addressing pigmentation issues.

Unlike other skin care serums that are loaded with chemicals, this skin serum is made with pure and active compounds from plant extracts. The startup team members say they have already tested it on them, which showed good results including growth of new skin in three to four days.

Biogenic Products Private Limited is a brainchild of Dr. E Sujatha, an associate professor with the Department of Botany, University College of Science, OU and Director of the startup. K Suresh is CEO of the startup and D Sudheer Kumar, the COO.

This startup came into being with a motto to rollout herbal solutions for lifestyle disorders like obesity, arthritis and cardiovascular diseases. This idea was invited by Osmania Technology Business Incubator (TBI), where it was nurtured besides the team being trained in a startup business, and given mentorship and co-working space.

“Biogenic Products is the first startup from the university to launch a product. There are six other startups that are being incubated in the Osmania TBI. The university is keen on working with other incubators including T-Hub to rollout more startups,” OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder told Telangana Today.

Just one year into its inception, the startup team has successfully extracted active and pure compounds from herbal sources for treating lifestyle orders. These compounds will go for pre-clinical and clinical trials followed by a market release that might take a few more years.

Meanwhile, to fund their core R&D on lifestyle disorders, the team has in parallel commenced two other wings – nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals or herbal products and B2B services-technology development for herbal cosmetic companies.

Apart from skin care serum, herbal infusion bags or herbal tea and hair dye are also in the making. The herbal tea is loaded with pure and active ingredients besides it is non-caffeinated, unlike the existing powder form of caffeinated tea that is available on the market.

The herbal hair dye, according to the team, will address hair colouring, nourishment and hair fall issues without side effects like skull swelling or headache. The startup is also working on another herbal tea, which will act as a nerve tranquilizer reducing anxiety. All these quality products will be made available to people at a price lower than the present market price.

“Many herbal cosmetics companies are approaching us for active and pure compounds. We have several orders in line and business is picking up,” Dr. Sujatha shares.

As a tester, the startup has already launched an herbal hand sanitizer during the Covid-19 pandemic, which is being used by the university community.