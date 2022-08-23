OTT platforms have brought us new opportunity, says producer Amit Majithia

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:27 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Who doesn’t have Netflix or Prime on the top of their phone? We all do! After all, spending the entire night binge-watching a series is the new normal. But do you think that the emergence of these platforms has affected the film industry and its people? The producer, Amit Majithia, believes so! He thinks that OTT is a new opportunity to grow.

Amit Majithia has been a part of the entertainment world for years, especially in the YouTube music industry. He has seen people shifting to Netflix, Prime, Hotstar, etc., and he says, “OTT platforms have influenced us remarkably. In New York minute, everyone was jonesing to watch new series on this platform. As a producer and a part of the entertainment world, I believe that these platforms have created huge opportunities for several artists.”

Taking this further, Amit Majithia went on to say, “A lot of unprecedented, fresh, and unusual talents have stood a chance to showcase their talent. Or else, Bollywood is a tough place to get into. Besides this, the quality of the content and the stories that are being narrated is incredibly amusing. And we are not just fans of these platforms; we live and die with them.”

While OTT platforms are creating a huge buzz and engaging a cosmic number of audiences, many artists are trying to be on this platform. Expressing his desire to venture into the world of web series and online movies, here’s what Amit Majithia says, “Of course, I would like to create something for the OTT audience. I’m very much moved by the wonders of this platform and I’m eager to try my luck here.”

Amit Majithia is the founder of the production house BCC Music & Events (BCC Music Factory on YouTube). He has produced a myriad of super-hit music videos under this label. All of his music videos have received more than a million views. Chubhti Hai Saansein, Juda Hojaye, Dil Todiye, Chadd Ta, Saare Jahan Se Aacha, CBTF Anthem, Will Shoot Ya, and Bewafa are a few of his music videos.

Amit Majithia has several projects looming over the horizon, which include music videos like Bardasht and Taaviz. We hope that the producer soon brings something intriguing to the OTT platform.