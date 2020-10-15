OU releases online hall tickets for final semester PG students

Those students who have not opted for the exam centres at their nearest town/district have to collect the hall tickets from the principal of their respective colleges.

By | City Bureau | Published: 5:16 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Thursday said the final semester PG students who opted for examination centres at their nearest town/district have to download their hall tickets through the link http://pg.ouexams.in by using their mobile number with OTP.

Students must affix recent passport size photograph on the downloaded hall ticket and get the signature besides stamp of the Chief Superintendent of the examination centre concerned by producing proof of photo identity, preferably college ID, the university said in a press release.

Those students who have not opted for the exam centres at their nearest town/district have to collect the hall tickets from the principal of their respective colleges, as has been the practice earlier, the OU added.

