OU student booked for illegal possession of knife

Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: An LLM student of the Osmania University was caught in illegal possession of a knife here late on Friday. Police said, Sravan, the suspect, had borrowed Rs 3,000 from his friend Ranjith, also a LLM student. But he failed to repay and was dogging the matter for quite some days. Ranjith had on many occasions warned Sravan to return the money. Sravan who got vexed over this, procured a knife from Amberpet with an intention to attack Ranjith.

On receiving information from one of the students, the OU police arrested Sravan and seized the knife from him possession. A case was booked against him under the Indian Arms Act.

