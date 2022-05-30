‘Our Sacred Space’ turns 10 amid captivating performances

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Hyderabad: Dance performances, storytelling and physical endeavours like kalayaripattu marked the 10th anniversary of Our Sacred Space, Secunderabad. As all performances on occasion of the 10th anniversary were open to public, the cultural centre was chock-a-block with visitors, performers and patrons which added colour to the celebrations.

Our Sacred Space is an organisation that nurtures wellness, inclusion and environmental consciousness in the twin cities. It helps one evolve his/her inner awareness that leads to creation of a caring society and transcends borders.

The day-long 10th anniversary celebrations started with lighting of the lamp by Mamidi Harikrishna, Director, Department of Language and Culture. Harikrishna appreciated Our Sacred Space for providing an opportunity to people to nurture their inner talent with regard to music, dance, poetry, literature and nature. Guests of honour were P Raghuveer, retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; Mamatha Achanta, Director, Taruni; Anuradha Reddy, Co-Convenor, INTACH, Revathi Thangavelu, president, Keyes Educational Society.

Performances began with an invocation by Pranav and Purnima, followed by a Kathak perforamnce by Lakshmi Vishwanathan who explained technicalities of the dance through her recital. Next came Kalaripayatu, an ancient Indian form of martial art performance by disciples of Jitendhar. Ghazals by Seema Gupta and western music by Arushi Gupta enthralled the listeners. Poetry in Urdu was rendered by students learning Urdu at Our Sacred Space. There were musicals utilising didgeridoo, djembe, hand pan and vocals, apart from eurhythmy dance by Vijetha. Members of Hyderabad Storytellers Association narrated three stories that held their listeners, particularly children, spellbound. The classical Carnatic music concert by Ravi Kulottama Rao was greatly appreciated.

Evening saw Kuchipudi group dance by students of Amy Kumar, Kuchipudi guru of Our Sacred Space. There was a Tai Chi performance by Babu Rao, a fifth degree black belt who teaches the martial art at Our Sacred Space. Students of Dr. Ananda Shankar Jayant presented a Bharatanatyam performance. Guests of honour during the evening were Dr. Ananda Shankar Jayant and KK Raja.

A theatre production “Nanga Raja” was staged by Bhumika Theatre, which conducts regular theatre and acting courses at Our Sacred Space. The evening ended with ‘Salsa Social’ by students of Nitish.

The day also witnessed exhibition and sales of handlooms, handicrafts, natural cosmetics, Bengali scroll paintings, Cheriyal masks, Malka’s naturally dyed fabrics, Dastakar’s handlooms and handloom-stitched clothing, Palaguttapalli bags from Chittoor district, Lambadi embroidery from Yellamma Thanda, handloom clothing by Kritikala, ethnic jewellery and baked confectioneries.