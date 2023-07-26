OU’s Centre for Distance Education invites applications for two-year MBA, MCA courses

Prof. G Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education has invited applications for admissions into two-year MBA and MCA courses
Hyderabad: Prof. G Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education, Osmania University, has invited applications for admissions into two-year MBA and MCA courses offered in the semester system for the academic year 2023-24. Online applications are accepted from July 28 to August 15. With a late fee of Rs.500, applications can be submitted up to August 18.
Admissions are based on the entrance test, which will be conducted on August 20. However, the TS/AP ICET 2023 qualified candidates can take direct admission and they need not apply for the entrance test.
For further details, visit the website https://www.osmania.ac.in/ , http://www.oucde.net/ or http://www.ouadmissions.com/doa/.