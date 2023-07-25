Nalgonda: Government Degree College for Women librarian awarded doctorate from OU

Rajaram submitted his PhD thesis on the topic 'Information seeking behavior and attitude of users in National Research institutions'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Nalgonda: A librarian with the Government Degree College for Women here, Sunkari Rajaram, was awarded a doctorate from the Osmania University.

Rajaram submitted his PhD thesis on the topic ‘Information seeking behavior and attitude of users in National Research institutions’. He completed his PhD under the supervision of Dr RK Praveen Kumar, an retired professor of department of Library Science of University College of Arts and Social Sciences, Osmania University. He said his thesis paper would help libraries in selecting books useful for research institutions.