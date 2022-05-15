Out of form Kane Williamson learning his lessons the hard way

Kane Williamson

Pune: After another dismal show with the bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said that the game teaches everyone a lesson and he is learning it during his struggling phase in the ongoing IPL 2022.

Andre Russell’s clinical all-round performance (49 not out and 3/22) led Kolkata Knight Riders to a convincing 54-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 61st match of the IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a challenging total for SRH, Williamson once again struggled to get going and eventually got out to Russell for 9 off 17 deliveries. At the post-match presentation, the Kiwi cricketer was asked about his team’s debacle as well as his own performance. “There are some consistencies to it (his own struggles), hit to the fielders, then try to hit big and walk back. The game teaches us lessons and I am learning it right now,” Williamson said about his own batting.

The decision to bowl Washington Sundar in the last over of the innings backfired for SRH as Russell hit the off-spinner for three sixes and helped KKR finish big.

Talking about his bowlers’ performance, the SRH skipper said, “I mean largely the first half was good. Dre Russ (Andre Russell) is always a threat. Showed his class. We tried to create partnerships but KKR were really good. We have been struggling with creating momentum in the last few games. Sundar stepped up in the last over. Using our resources a little early didn’t work for us today.”

Williamson also was not pleased with the batting performance of his team. “We wanted to get off to a good start. We wanted to get some momentum. There were glimpses and signs but it wasn’t to be. The run rate got up and we were not able to pull it back,” he said.

