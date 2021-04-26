Game Review: ‘Outriders’ is a flawed search for Epic & Legendries

With the right co-op or single-player strategy, this looter shooter can be worth your time

The race to be the next Destiny has been brewing for a while as several game developers have dabbled with the looter, shooter genre. The genre, as the name suggests is one where you shoot and then you loot, you play for the experience, and are in the quest for awesome new gear.

Destiny, the biggest name in the genre, opened to a lot of hype and fanfare but its gameplay was a mixed bag, and it is only with Destiny 2 that the genre came into its own. Then there was also the much-promised Anthem (I shudder to think about it) and with Outriders Square Enix is hoping for more of Destiny than Anthem.

First things first. Outriders had a messy launch, the servers were down and the gameplay meh, my impressions of the first week required me to look for another game that was worthy of review. This just didn’t cut it. However, with week two, things improved, the servers were back, but cross-play malfunctioned, and the updates restored stability to some extent. My time with the game was challenging to say the least.

When I did get to play, the mechanics were good. The class system well defined, special skills top-notch, and the weapon variety robust. The missions were a good mix, and the loot was worthy of my time but then all of it was lost (a glitch I am told). It is impossible to play a game for special, unique loot when the loot isn’t there when you get back.

Angry and bristling I said enough was enough, and that was it for Outriders. Playing it again after a few days I realized that the fixes actually improved the game and Outriders’ boss fights are fantastic. With the right co-op or single-player strategy, this game can be worth your time but then the question is will the rewards last? I hope they do; they are scars of a digital battle fought after all?

Could be a much better game in a few months with newer content and fixes. Destiny took over 2 years to become the game we know and love. A review after a month is not fair for this kind of genre but then again, there was Anthem. This is better than Anthem, but I can’t advise you to buy it yet.

