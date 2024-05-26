Over 1,000 people participate in Diabetes Expo in Hyderabad

| Over 1000 People Participate In Diabetes Expo In Hyderabad

Expo features eminent doctors, leading diabetologists and patients who shared their unique insights on latest technological advancements

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 04:16 PM

Prof BK Sahay, senior Diabetologist and former Professor and Head, Department of Medicine, Osmania Medical College, being felicitated with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution in the field of Diabetology.

Hyderabad: Over 10,000 participants, including world-class endocrinologists, diabetic specialists and public health experts participated in Diabetes Expo, organised by Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) on Sunday.

The expo featured eminent doctors, leading diabetologists and patients who shared their unique insights on latest technological advancements on preventive care and management of diabetes, a press release said.

The event was inaugurated by Justice NV Ramana, former Chief Justice of India in the presence of physicians from across the country including Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman and AIG Hospitals, K Satish Reddy, chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Dr V Mohan, chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre, Dr RM Anjana, MD, DMDSC and others.