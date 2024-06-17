L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited certified as great place to work

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 06:18 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMHRL) has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in the mid-size organisation category by Great Place to Work India, a global agency active in the field of workplace culture, a company press statement on Monday said. L&TMRHL is the only organisation in the industry to have been certified in the financial year and is one of the few to receive a high Trust Index score of 92 in its maiden attempt.

The certification is valid from June 2024 to June 2025. MD and CEO, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMHRL), KVB Reddy, who thanked L&T employees, said “This certification is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our employees who are the driving force behind our success. We are committed to continuously improving our work environment and providing our employees with the best possible opportunities to thrive”.

The MD pointed out that the company boasts a culture of collaboration, recognition, and professional development. He further appreciated chief human resources officer Bino Jose Mathew for his contribution.

The certification process involved a rigorous assessment of L&TMHRL’s work culture, which included employee surveys, focus groups, and a review of the company’s HR practices.