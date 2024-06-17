Singareni presented “Best IT services company award”

The award was given to Singareni in the enterprise application category.

17 June 2024

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) was presented the “Best IT services company award” in recognition of the extensive use of information technology.

The award was presented to the Singareni by Express Computer company at a national level meeting held in Jaipur on Sunday night. The award was given to Singareni in the enterprise application category. Special appreciation was made during the meeting about Singareni for incorporating all the information of employees, promotions and other facilities through the Employee Personnel Information System, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

Chairman and Managing Director N Balaram said Singareni had already gained recognition as the first coal company in the country to implement SAP (Enterprise Resource Planning Software). The transactions of important departments were already being conducted on a computer basis through SAP, and henceforth all transactions in the company would be conducted through ERP, he informed.