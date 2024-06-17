Karimnagar: Father drowns while saving children in Kakatiya canal

While returning home, they stopped at the Kakatiya canal near Alugunur of Thimmapur mandal to take photos.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 June 2024, 07:59 PM

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, an SRSP employee drowned in the Lower Manair Dam on the outskirts of Karimnagar town while attempting to rescue his son and daughter on Monday.

A resident of Ramngar of Karimnagar town, Bonala Vijay was working as a superintendent with the SRSP Pay and Accounts department in Kumram-Bheem-Asifabad district.

On Monday, Vinjay Kumar along with family members visited the Potlapalli Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple near Husnabad. While returning home, they reached the LMD.

While taking photos near Kakatiya canal gates, his daughter Sainitya and son Vikranth slipped and fell into waters accidentally. In order to rescue them, Vijay jumped into the canal even as his wife Prashanthi was watching.

A fisherman Shanker, who was fishing nearby, rushed to the spot and rescued Sainitya and Vikranth. Unfortunately, Shankar could not save Vijay.

Manakondur MLA Dr Kavvampalli Satyanarayana reached the spot and consoled the bereaved family.